May 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|7 Little Johnstons S18
|TV Reality
|TLC/Discovery+
|Adventure Garage
|TV Reality
|After Foster Care
|Documentary
|All the Sinners Bleed S1
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Behind the Curtain S6
|TV Reality
|ASO Productions
|Beyond the Gates S2
|TV Series
|CBS
|Black Dagger Brotherhood: Lover Eternal S2
|TV Series
|Passionflix
|Brine
|Feature Film
|Celebrity Family Feud S12
|Reality TV
|ABC
|Comeback King
|Feature Film
|Universal
|Culters Court S3
|TV Reality
|Divorce Court
|Reality TV
|FOX
|Exodus
|Feature Film
|Warner Bros.
|Family Feud S28
|Reality TV
|syndicated
|Free Burt S2
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Hal
|Feature Film
|Health + Care Part 2
|Documentary
|Pluto Health Hero Network
|Inground
|Feature Film
|indie
|Portia S4
|TV Reality
|FOX
|Reasonable Doubt S4
|TV Series
|Hulu
|Scooby Doo: Origins
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Smoke Alarm
|Documentary
|Southern Bastards
|TV Pilot
|FX/Hulu
|The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4
|TV Series
|Vimeo OTT
|The College Project
|TV Movie
|The Presence
|Feature Film
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