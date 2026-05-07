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May 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

7 Little Johnstons S18 TV Reality TLC/Discovery+
Adventure Garage TV Reality
After Foster Care Documentary
All the Sinners Bleed S1 TV Series Netflix
Behind the Curtain S6 TV Reality ASO Productions
Beyond the Gates S2 TV Series CBS
Black Dagger Brotherhood: Lover Eternal S2 TV Series Passionflix
Brine Feature Film
Celebrity Family Feud S12 Reality TV ABC
Comeback King Feature Film Universal
Culters Court S3 TV Reality
Divorce Court Reality TV FOX
Exodus Feature Film Warner Bros.
Family Feud S28 Reality TV syndicated
Free Burt S2 TV Series Netflix
Hal Feature Film
Health + Care Part 2 Documentary Pluto Health Hero Network
Inground Feature Film indie
Portia S4 TV Reality FOX
Reasonable Doubt S4 TV Series Hulu
Scooby Doo: Origins TV Series Netflix
Smoke Alarm Documentary
Southern Bastards TV Pilot FX/Hulu
The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4 TV Series Vimeo OTT
The College Project TV Movie
The Presence Feature Film

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