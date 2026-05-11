MomoCon 2026 Partners with Atlanta Youth Service Nonprofits to Provide Free Tickets to 1400+ Local Kids

MomoCon is working with 14 Atlanta area nonprofit organizations that serve youth to invite more than 1,400 kids to the cosplay, animation, gaming, and music convention this year. The youth will be attending on Sunday, May 24.

What: MomoCon is a multi-genre convention for fans of all ages, celebrating costuming, comics, gaming, music, visual arts and voice acting. This year marks 21 years of MomoCon in Atlanta.

When: May 21 – 24, 2026, Thursday 2 p.m. – Sunday 5 p.m.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center (Buildings A & B), The Omni Hotel, and the Hilton Signia Downtown.

Schedule and Details: www.momocon.com

Attendance: More than 65,000 unique visitors are expected

Nonprofits receiving tickets this year include Scouting America, Horizons Atlanta,the New Media Education Foundation of Georgia, Christian City Children’s Village, ReImagine ATL, Focus, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Kids Video Connection, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta, Lekotek, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, the Georgia Department of Human Services, Wellroot Children’s Services, and the YMCA.

In addition to offering these tickets, each year MomoCon selects a charity to focus at-con donations towards an organization with a great mission. Funds are raised through the sales of specialty merchandise and custom events with donation elements built in. The 2026 official charity is Silence the Shame, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and educating communities on mental health and wellness and reducing stigma.

According to Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of more than $43 million on metro Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend in 2026. That figure includes direct spending of all attendees, exhibitors and the organizer. ACVB’s economic impact numbers cover spending on lodging, dining, transportation, space rental, and equipment.

MomoCon is one of the fastest growing “all ages” conventions in the country. Fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics and Gaming (video games, esports, tabletop, LARP) are expected to attend and celebrate their passion.

Featured Guests – A highlight of MomoCon is the celebrity guests on hand for autographs and special sessions (full list here):

“Critical Role” – Full cast of the hit show and media brand (2.75M subscribers on YouTube), including co-founder Matthew Mercer, and cast members Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson

Full cast of the (2.75M subscribers on YouTube), including co-founder Matthew Mercer, and cast members Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson Cast of “Dandadan,” a supernatural action-comedy manga and anime

Sarah Madsen – Atlanta-based author and game designer (“Keys from the Golden Vault,” “Wizards of the Coast,” “Weaver’s Folly,” “When the Stars Bleed”)

– Atlanta-based author and game designer (“Keys from the Golden Vault,” “Wizards of the Coast,” “Weaver’s Folly,” “When the Stars Bleed”) Brian Colin , Atlanta-based graphic designer and game developer

, Atlanta-based graphic designer and game developer Chris Wilkes – Atlanta-based musician, producer, DJ, and creator of STLNDRMS (Stolen Drums)

Atlanta-based musician, producer, DJ, and creator of STLNDRMS (Stolen Drums) Georgia-based YouTuber SaberSpark (2M subscribers) is known for his reviews of cartoons and anime. He will host and participate in several panels at MomoCon talking about his work and how he’s made his YouTube channel so successful.

(2M subscribers) is known for his reviews of cartoons and anime. He will host and participate in several panels at MomoCon talking about his work and how he’s made his YouTube channel so successful. Cosplayers including Keenen Baker (Conyers) and Joshua Duart (Atlanta).

MomoCon By the Numbers

MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeastern U.S. for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay, comics and tabletop games. Attendees will enjoy gaming, costuming (cosplay), meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics, and browse the huge exhibitor’s hall.

Second largest open game hall in the United States. Open non-stop over the weekend, it spans 250,000+ sq. ft. of arcades, Esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP

More than 90,000 sf dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role playing games and miniatures. Want to learn a new game? Instructors are on hand to teach the hottest new games (and old games too)

650,000 sq. feet for celebrity autographs, vendors, workshops, international and indie game developers

50,000 sq for the Wonder Festival in its US debut

Cosplay Contests – From capturing the spirit of cosplay to best craftsmanship and prop making

Live performances, a lip sync contest, and a Saturday night concert

Registration: Attendees can register for four-day or single day memberships. Four-day memberships are $105 plus taxes and fees. Single days range from $55 – $70 (kids 9 and under free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. Details at www.MomoCon.com.