MomoCon Returns to Atlanta With Biggest Footprint in 21-Year History

MomoCon returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend, drawing more than 60,000 individual fans to one of the largest pop culture conventions in the country.

Now in its 21st year, the event expanded to buildings A and B for the first time, covering more than one million square feet. The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau projects the convention generated $43 million in economic impact for metro Atlanta.

Seven of the eight founding “Critical Role” cast members appeared May 23 and 24 for a Saturday panel, autographs and photo opportunities: Matthew Mercer, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham. Laura Bailey was unable to attend. “Critical Role” is the source material for two animated series on Amazon Prime Video, “The Legend of Vox Machina,” now in its fourth season, and “The Mighty Nein,” which premiered in November 2025.

On the exhibit floor, Regal Cinemas staged a Castle Grayskull activation tied to the upcoming “Masters of the Universe” film and featured merchandise from “Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.” Crunchyroll brought a life-size installation of Turbo Granny from “Dandadan.” Georgia-based game developers and independent artists filled the floor alongside national brands.

MomoCon’s programming extended beyond signings and panels. The convention featured a car show, live professional wrestling, cosplay contests, community meetups and photo shoots that have become central to the event’s identity.

Images by Adam Johnson, Sydney Minard and Zion-Alexander Luerson