Netflix gives release date for Atlanta-based feature film, Color Book

Netflix has released the official trailer and premiere details for Color Book, the intimate black-and-white feature film from writer and director David Fortune, which will debut globally on June 19. The film follows Lucky (William Catlett), a devoted father navigating life after the loss of his wife while raising his son Mason (Jeremiah Daniels), a child with Down syndrome. Set against the backdrop of Metro Atlanta, the story centers on the pair’s emotional journey across the city to attend their first baseball game together.

The project continues to build momentum following its selection as the winner of AT&T Untold Stories at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, a program that awards a $1 million production grant and year-round mentorship to emerging filmmakers developing their first feature-length project.

Executive producers on the project include Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton, Tyler Edgarton and Korstiaan Vandiver. Producers include Kiah Alexandria Clingman, Kristen Uno and Autumn Bailey-Ford with Christopher Escobar and Saleah Smith serving as co-producers. The film also stars Brandee Evans and Terri J. Vaughn.

The release is another example of how stories developed through emerging filmmaker pipelines, regional production ecosystems and strategic partnerships are increasingly finding global audiences through major streaming platforms.

Additional details from Netflix Tudum can be found here.