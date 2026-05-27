“Resurrection” — Behind the Scenes: Filming in Georgia

This featurette explores why Georgia was chosen as the filming location for Resurrection, a drama centered on the theme of bringing the dead back to life. Co-executive producer Tony Basgallop and actor Kurtwood Smith (who plays Henry Langston) reflect on how the state’s landscapes and small-town atmosphere perfectly serve the show’s storytelling.

Georgia’s unique ability to blend big-city scale with small-town charm makes it the ideal backdrop for the series. Atlanta provides the production infrastructure and energy of a major filming hub, while just outside the city, places like Stone Mountain and Norcross supply the quiet, picturesque character needed to bring the fictional town of “Arcadia” to life. Norcross, in particular, stood out to the filmmakers as a beautiful, timelessly charming town complete with trains running through its outskirts, and became a beloved anchor for the show’s setting.

A key filming location is the Pullman Yard, a historic factory repurposed to represent the decaying remnants of the Langston family business, chosen for its atmosphere of mystery and forgotten history. This blend of locations, from vibrant city to quaint town to crumbling industrial relic, gives the show a rich visual language that supports its deeper themes. When resurrected characters walk streets they haven’t seen in decades, Georgia’s largely unchanged landscapes make those moments feel genuinely haunting and emotionally resonant.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office