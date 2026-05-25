Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu’ Now Seizing $97M-$98M 4-Day Opening And ‘A-‘ CinemaScore

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu after an estimated $25.5M Saturday is heading to a $97M-$98M 4-day. That Saturday is a tad higher than Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s $24.6M. Know that $100M 4-day is still in play. Many rivals see it there, but Disney always has a better sense of their numbers, not to mention if they don’t see it, they won’t call it. We’re hearing from sources that international is around $69M, however that figure is unverified by Disney. That would bring the Jon Favreau directed movie to north of its $160M WW forecast, around $167M WW on the high-end.

Floating higher are Focus Features’ Obsession with an estimated $8.35M Saturday on its way to a, wow, $27M 4-day. 3-day is $21.5M, +26%. Lionsgate’s Michael is also coming in higher with a 4-day of $26M+, after an estimated $7.75M Saturday. A Memorial Day weekend that’s well north of $209M? That’s nothing to complain about.

Read more at Deadline.