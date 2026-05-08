Tara Atlanta Hosts Oscar-Qualifying Screenings for ‘Baristas vs Billionaires’ May 8-14

“Baristas vs Billionaires“—a new documentary about the rise of Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) and a new generation of working-class activists—will begin its one-week Oscar-qualifying run of three screenings per day at Tara Atlanta from May 8 to May 14. Tickets here.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mark Mori, the film captures young baristas organizing against one of the world’s most powerful corporations, fueling a nationwide movement that recently culminated in a record-setting strike. Watch the trailer here.

“Even though the Starbucks Workers’ fight for a living wage was so public, I had no idea of the twists, turns,

and heartbreak connected to their struggle,” said Sarandon.

“We appreciate Christopher Escobar and his team for including the Georgia premiere of ‘Baristas vs Billionaires’ in the 50th Atlanta Film Festival and for Tara Atlanta now presenting our Oscar-qualifying run,” said Mori. “From working as a union steelworker in Atlanta to premiering films in Georgia, it’s incredibly meaningful to return and share this important story of the baristas in collaboration with Atlanta members of Starbucks Workers United.”

The evening screening on May 8 is a benefit for the local organizing efforts of SBWU. The evening screenings May 8 and May 9 will feature a post-screening filmmaker Q&A including Mori and Elexis Bernavil of SBWU, as well as Atlanta-based colleagues, including award-winning filmmaker Bob Judson. Co-producer Dennis L.A. White of Atlanta will lead a Q&A at the May 14 evening screening.

“This film tells the very important story of the current labor movement and the fundamental need for protections and democracy at work,” said Amanda Rivera of SBWU, who previously worked at the Ansley Mall Starbucks closed in spring 2025.

Set primarily in Buffalo, N.Y, “Baristas vs Billionaires” follows workers at the first Starbucks to unionize, along with the “Memphis 7” employees fired during union organizing efforts. Featuring firsthand accounts and original footage, the doc exposes Starbucks’ anti-union tactics while highlighting a new wave of labor activism. The film enjoyed support from Alec Baldwin since day one of the project. The Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor is a contributing producer.

“I’m honored to participate in Mark’s powerful film about the Starbucks union drive,” said Baldwin. “This is one of the most important labor battles of our time, and I’m proud to help bring this story to the screen.”

Aspects of post-production were completed in Atlanta, with Smart Post handling sound design and mix, with select graphic elements also produced locally. Atlanta-based filmmakers Bob Judson and Dennis LA White served as producer/cinematographer and co-producer, respectively. The film already received multiple honors, including Best Documentary Feature at the 2025 Workers Unite Film Festival, Best Western NY Feature at the Buffalo International Film Festival and the 2026 Labor Oscar from the Labor Heritage Foundation. In tandem with ATLFF, the film was an Official Selection in the Justice Matters competition of the 2026 Washington DC Intl. Film Festival and took home the Grand Jury Award from the 2026 ETHOS Film Awards International Festival in Los Angeles. For EPK, trailer, social media and other details, visit BaristasVsBillionaires.com. Screener/interviews by request.