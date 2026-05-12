The Marché du Film maintains record levels of participation and confirms its global leadership

The Marché du Film reaffirms its position as the world’s leading marketplace for film sales, project financing, and industry expertise, marked by an expanding level of international participation in 2026.

This year once again confirms the Marché du Film’s exceptional scale and international reach, with 40,000 professionals attending the Festival de Cannes – including 16,000 registered participants at the Marché du Film from more than 140 countries.

The United States, France and the United Kingdom remain the top three countries in terms of attendance, while Europe continues to lead as the most represented region. Asia is gaining strong momentum, driven notably by Japan — this year’s Country of Honour — which records a nearly 50% increase in attendance, becoming the fifth most represented country at this year’s film market.

Growth is also accelerating across other regions. On the Pantiero side of the Village International, Iraq returns for a second consecutive year, while Egypt is doubling the size of its presence this year. Benin is also making its first appearance at the Palais des Festivals. Latin America is strongly represented as well, notably through activities organized in collaboration with Ventana Sur – the leading Latam audiovisual market co-organized by the Marché du Film in Argentina and Uruguay.

This dynamic reflects the unique international dimension of the Marché du Film, and its expansion into new territories of creativity, production and investment — reinforcing its role as a truly global platform.

“The Marché du Film is first and foremost a place of action, structured around three essential pillars: the global marketplace for film sales, a platform where projects are created and financed, and a hub for sharing knowledge and expertise where the industry collectively shapes its future,” says Executive Director Guillaume Esmiol. “More than ever, Cannes is where the film industry sets its course for the years ahead.”

The 2026 Marché du Film by the numbers:

40,000 industry professionals attending the Festival

16,000 registered market participants

140 countries represented

1,700 buyers

600 exhibiting companies

1,500 festival and market screenings

250 industry events, including 100 conference sessions