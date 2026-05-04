The South’s Got Something to Say: Atlanta and Georgia Leading the Creative Revolution

A Note from Atlanta’s 61st Mayor Andre Dickens

Picture this: It’s the summer of 2026, and the exhilarating roar of the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium reverberates across Atlanta and the entire state of Georgia as FIFA World Cup matches set the city ablaze with infectious energy and excitement. It’s a moment we will always remember, and moments like these have shaped Georgia and Atlanta’s cultural identities for decades.

I grew up here in Atlanta, a city that has always set the stage. From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s powerful voice echoing across the world and changing the course of history to Andre 3000 of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast declaring “the South’s got something to say,” Atlanta has never been quiet. That energy lives in our arenas, studios, film sets and neighborhoods, and it keeps finding new ways to resonate on a global scale.

The coming years will put Atlanta and the entire state of Georgia directly in the spotlight like never before. FIFA World Cup matches will electrify audiences. The Super Bowl returns in 2028. Our incredible teams at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, will welcome visitors from every continent. These milestones showcase how sports and entertainment connect with innovation, storytelling and technology.

Georgia’s entertainment economy, anchored by the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, thrives on a vibrant and diverse creative community. Homegrown productions from

“Black Panther” to ”Stranger Things” have shaped popular culture at every level. Atlanta proudly stands as the epicenter of Georgia’s creative industry, a dynamic hub where entrepreneurs, artists, hairdressers, hospitality workers, production assistants, visionary writers, digital media specialists, musicians and coders push the boundaries of music, gaming, esports and digital media.

Like many creative hubs, our entertainment industry has faced its fair share of challenges amid industry strikes, shifting market dynamics and growing global competition. Yet, Atlanta’s emergence as a technology leader is changing how we approach these challenges. With rapid growth in AI, fintech, data centers and other cutting-edge sectors, the city blends creativity with technological innovation.

Atlanta also offers quality-of-place advantages that attract creative professionals. Housing affordability and inclusive policies make our city a welcoming environment, while expansive transit options improve connectivity across Atlanta and its neighborhoods. This unique synergy of livability and innovation strengthens our resilience and positions us to pioneer new ways of producing, distributing and experiencing entertainment. The energy from our growing tech ecosystem ensures that Atlanta and Georgia will continue to lead the creative revolution with vision and adaptability.

Metro Atlanta’s state-of-the-art sound stages such as Trilith Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, Cinespace, Assembly Atlanta and more, anchor this creative ecosystem and fuel Georgia’s reputation as a global production center. Iconic venues like the Fox Theatre, Tabernacle and State Farm Arena maintain vibrant cultural life year-round, hosting concerts, premieres, esports tournaments and award shows. Renowned educational institutions, including Spelman, Morehouse, SCAD, Georgia State and my alma mater, Georgia Tech, nurture ongoing talent pipelines prepared for industries that continue to evolve and thrive here.

Innovation continues to push new frontiers. We’ve launched esports labs and creative suites at various city recreation centers, offering young talent the chance to compete globally. University programs are blending film, design and computing in curricula designed for careers unimaginable a decade ago. Atlanta’s musical influence spans alternative, hip hop, R&B, gospel, rock and beyond, reaching global audiences. Projects like the Atlanta Beltline and Centennial Yards transform the city’s heart, fusing culture, technology and community into immersive experiences like none our nation has ever seen.

Georgia shows how to embrace change with creativity and strength. As we prepare to host FIFA, industry professionals across film, live entertainment, digital media, hospitality and tech collaborate to create extraordinary experiences that will resonate long after the final whistle.

Partnership drives this progress. My administration and our teams including the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife; Invest Atlanta; Showcase Atlanta; the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee; the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau; the Atlanta Sports Council; our law enforcement partners; the Department of Transportation; and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and more, all work closely with Georgia state departments, private companies, nonprofits and community groups.

Together, we cultivate innovative public and private partnerships that craft unforgettable sports and entertainment events, leaving lasting legacies our citizens and visitors will never forget. This united effort has brought landmark events like the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, the College Football Playoff and the MLB All-Star Game to life right here in our backyard, proving that there’s a reason they say Atlanta influences everything.

Atlanta is a diverse and inclusive city, where a wide range of voices and talents come together, reflected in every facet of our creative economy and the experiences we share with visitors across the state. As Mayor, I am proud of the progress we’ve made to build a city and state that works for everyone, a place where opportunity, equity and innovation come together to create a brighter future.

As I often say, Atlanta is a group project, and so is the entire state of Georgia. This is no more evident than in our creative industries. It’s the collaboration, shared vision and collective passion that set the tone for growth and innovation here.

Now, Atlanta and Georgia’s voice echoes more powerfully than ever. The South’s got something to say, and this time, the world is listening.

Andre Dickens

Mayor, City of Atlanta

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here