“The Stews” and “DJ EU” Lead Lineup of 14 New Decatur WatchFest ‘26 Musical Acts

“The Stews” and “DJ EU” highlight a new list of talented musical acts announced today as Decatur WatchFest ‘26 adds to its concert schedule during FIFA World Cup 2026™. All 14 of these additional concerts are free, no tickets required, and will be held on the Decatur Square. And there are more to come!

These performances will complement the three ticket-required concerts with Big Boi, The War And Treaty, and Indigo Girls. Details on those concerts are noted below.

The 14 newly announced artists include (descriptions below):

June 14 – The Dammages

June 13 and 16 – DJ EU

June 15 – The Stews

June 17 – Vox Britannia

June 19 – John Boy & Surround Sound

June 20 – Rouzbeh

June 21 – LJB

June 27 – La Choloteca featuring La Superiorrr

June 28 – Wolves, Lower

June 30 – Her Majesty’s Request

July 1 – Buffalo

July 4 – GClef and The Playlist

July 5 – The Reebs

July 2 and 6 – DJ EU

July 9 – Polly Holliday

The Stews – After releasing their debut album “What Was” in April of 2022, The Stews have been a non-stop touring machine, playing packed-out shows across the country. With sellout crowds across the country, they’ve graduated from their former “college band” label. A Stews concert is a perfect blend of upbeat, singalong indie tunes and downright headbanging hard rock.

DJ EU – Atlanta’s DJ EU is a huge in-demand DJ talent, with a residency at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta United, bookings at festivals around the world, clubs around Atlanta, and across the South. His eclectic method of mixing genres from electronic to hip hop to Latin music has given him major recognition, including being voted “Atlanta’s Best DJ” by Jezebel magazine.

Concert timing and additional information can be found on Decatur WatchFest ‘26’s Music page and on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Things to Know

No Tickets Required for these additional concerts (FREE Tickets are needed for Big Boi, The War And Treaty, and Indigo Girls concerts)

(FREE Tickets are needed for Big Boi, The War And Treaty, and Indigo Girls concerts) Cost: FREE

FREE Location: All concerts will be on the newly renovated Decatur Square

All concerts will be on the newly renovated Decatur Square Getting There: Organizers recommend taking MARTA (direct to the Decatur station) or rideshare services if possible. Decatur also has more than 10,000 parking spaces available daily.