Trilith Institute Launches “Semester at Trilith”

Trilith Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to discovering and developing the next generation of storytellers, today announced the launch of Semester at Trilith, a 15-week experiential education program that places college students inside a working film and television production environment. The program will debut in Fall 2026 and is open to students from universities nationwide.

The announcement builds on a successful 2025 Maymester pilot with Clemson University, Trilith Institute’s first university partner, where students produced a short film during their immersive three-week experience. It also comes as Georgia Southern University students begin a Maymester program at Trilith this week, where they will similarly learn, develop, and produce original work.

Semester at Trilith takes place at Trilith in Metro Atlanta, home to Trilith Studios, one of the largest purpose-built film studios in North America and the production site for blockbuster films including Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The program is led by award-winning faculty and guest speakers who are industry professionals across film and television, offering students direct insight from those shaping the industry today.

“This is not a traditional classroom experience,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Trilith Institute. “Much like a study abroad program, Semester at Trilith takes students out of the classroom and embeds them inside a working film and television production environment. They’re not just learning about the industry. They’re part of it.”

“Clemson University is proud to serve as the first academic partner with Trilith Institute,” said University Interim President Robert H. Jones. “Semester at Trilith reflects the power of collaboration between industry and higher education to create transformative experiential learning opportunities for students. Through partnerships like this, we are preparing the next generation of makers, creators and leaders who will shape our future.”

“The Trilith Institute experience provides our students a direct connection between what they are learning in the classroom and the professional world they are preparing to enter,” says Jeff Garland, Acting Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Georgia Southern University. “Through Ready Day 1 Connect (RD1C), we are focused on making sure students do more than study their future careers, they step into them. This exciting partnership with Trilith will allow our students to learn alongside film professionals, build real industry relationships, and gain the kind of hands-on experience that helps them leave Georgia Southern ready to contribute on day one.”

The inaugural Fall 2026 cohort is already drawing strong interest, with students from Clemson University enrolled and additional applications continuing to come in as the program builds momentum ahead of launch. A limited number of spots remain available for Fall 2026, and students interested in learning more or applying can visit https://trilithinstitute.org/ semesterattrilith/.

Semester at Trilith is a full-semester, 15-week, 15-credit program that combines academic coursework with hands-on production experience, with students working collaboratively to develop and produce original content.

Students will:

Learn directly from professionals across film and television

Explore disciplines including directing, editing, acting, cinematography, sound, and script supervision

Complete a practicum within the Trilith ecosystem

Live and work in the Town at Trilith, fully immersed within a creative community

Coursework for Fall of 2026 includes:

Fundamentals of Filmmaking (3 credits)

Electives (6 credits) such as Introduction to Editing & Post Production, Screenwriting, and Acting for the Camera

Practicum (6 credits)

Courses are structured sequentially, allowing students to build foundational knowledge before advancing into specialized coursework and real-world application.

“This is about creating opportunity,” says Josh Lee, Co-Founder and COO of Trilith Institute. “We are building pathways for students to not only learn the craft, but to see themselves in the industry and to stay and work in Georgia as part of its creative economy.”

In addition to Semester at Trilith, the Institute will introduce Summer at Trilith, a three-week, six-credit intensive program beginning in Summer 2027, focused on specialized areas of the film industry. Students who complete the program will get preferred access to Trilith Institute’s internship program. In 2025, two Clemson University Maymester students got work immediately following due to the program.

Together, these programs position Trilith Institute as a leader in reimagining how the next generation of storytellers are trained, mentored, and launched into the industry.