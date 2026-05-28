WATCH: A Dream Come True: Theater, Stories and Community at Brio Theater with Dolores Burgess

Dolores Burgess, Owner and Creative Director of Brio Theater in Tucker, Georgia, shares the heartfelt story behind bringing live theater to one of Georgia’s most welcoming communities.
Having lived across the country from California to Maryland, Dolores found her way back to Georgia, a place she describes as loving, heartwarming, and humbling. After searching all around Atlanta, Tucker proved to be the perfect home for Brio Theater, a space dedicated to telling the stories that deserve to be heard. From the untold to the unforgettable, Dolores believes Georgia is a rich landscape for theater to grow, thrive and become more visible to those who love it most.
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