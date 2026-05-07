WATCH: Arts, Culture & Community in Atlanta with David Manuel

David Manuel, Director of Fulton County Arts and Culture and Founder of FACE (Fashion, Art, Culture & Education), shares his vision for Atlanta and Fulton County as a creative hub where sport, fashion, visual arts, and movement come together in a powerful convergence.

With passion and optimism, David reflects on what makes this moment so unique, a perfect storm of opportunity where collaboration trumps competition, new ideas are born, and the rich cultural identity of Atlanta and Fulton County remains at the heart of it all. From Southern hospitality to the thrill of building something new, he captures why this city is unlike anywhere else.