WATCH: ‘Beyond Unstoppable’ | The Film Craig Miller Left Behind

Alex and Ben Miller, president and executive producer of Craig Miller Productions, share the story behind ‘Beyond Unstoppable’, one of three final projects left by their late father and founder, Craig Miller.

A narrative short unlike any traditional tourism film, ‘Beyond Unstoppable’ doesn’t just invite you to visit Georgia. It introduces you to the people who call it home. At its heart is the story of a refugee family who fled hardship in Somalia and found peace and community in Georgia through sport. The film also shines a light on DeKalb County, home to one of the largest refugee populations in the United States, and the vibrant, unexpected community that has taken root there.

Visionary, unconventional and deeply human, the film captures why people travel, not just where they go. ‘Beyond Unstoppable’ will be featured at the Atlanta Film Festival, a fitting tribute to Craig Miller’s forward-thinking creative legacy.

“He was ahead of his time.” — Alex Miller