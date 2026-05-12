WATCH: Equip, Empower, Elevate: Developing the Next Generation of Artists with Katrina Pitts

Katrina Pitts, President and CEO of Artistic Heights Academy, a creative talent development institute, shares her mission to prepare the next generation of artists for a rapidly evolving industry.

With jobs in the arts increasingly moving overseas, Katrina and her team are doubling down on investing in homegrown talent, from aspiring artists to master level students.

At Artistic Heights Academy, it is all about portfolio power, helping students build the headshots, demo reels, and professional tools they need to position themselves for success. While placement cannot be guaranteed, the commitment to support, preparation, and belief in every student is unwavering.