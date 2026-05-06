WATCH: Fight Night, An Atlanta Story

In the fall of 1970, two seismic events collided in one city, and nothing was ever the same. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist series chronicles the historic return of Muhammad Ali to the ring in Atlanta after a three-year ban, and a notorious gangland underworld robbery that brought some of the most powerful and dangerous figures in the country to one place. Together, these events launched Atlanta onto the national stage and cemented its legacy.

This is more than a story. It is a love letter to a city that turned ashes into gold. Filmed at real landmarks and authentic locations from 1970s Atlanta, the series brings the era to life with the city itself as a character, standing tall alongside an incredible cast. Atlanta is not just the backdrop. It is the soul of everything viewers are about to see.

Feature Story | Additional Coverage

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office