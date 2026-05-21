WATCH: From Camera-Ready to Certified: Gwinnett County’s Film Commission Journey

Lisa Anders, COO of Explore Gwinnett, the tourism and film office for Gwinnett County, shares the journey of how her organization has grown into a true force in Georgia’s film landscape. What started nearly 15 years ago as a camera-ready office has evolved into something far more significant.

In 2024, Explore Gwinnett earned certification as an official film commission, joining a select group of only four or five in the entire state of Georgia. For Lisa, the pride isn’t just in the title, it’s in the breadth of what Explore Gwinnett now offers, spanning locations, photography support, workforce development, funding and a multifaceted commitment to helping the film industry thrive in Gwinnett County.