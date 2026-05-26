WATCH: Georgia’s Production Landscape: Resilient, Evolving and All In

Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios, shares his thoughts on Georgia Entertainment and its impact on the state’s entertainment industry. Since its founding, Georgia Entertainment has grown into a powerful platform that unites industry stakeholders across Georgia, giving them a collective voice in shaping the future of the industry. Frank highlights the outstanding leadership of Jezlan, Randy, and the entire team for their dedication to championing the industry’s interests.
Beyond production, Trilith is a fully functioning town with over 67 businesses, sustainable housing, green spaces, and the U.S. Soccer national training center, making it one of the most unique studio ecosystems in the world.
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