WATCH: Netflix’s “His & Hers” Season 1 Showcases Georgia’s Vibrancy

This behind-the-scenes feature explores the making of Netflix’s His & Hers Season 1 and the creative decision to film in Georgia, where the story’s haunting mystery comes to life.

Set across the sizzling urban energy of Atlanta and the quiet, atmospheric small town of Dahlonega, the series uses real Georgia locations to ground its dual-perspective psychological thriller. Cast and crew reflect on how the state’s diverse landscapes, from dense natural scenery to intimate town streets, elevate the storytelling and deepen the sense of place.

For the team, Georgia quickly became more than just a filming location; it became part of the story itself. Shooting in Dahlonega, a historic North Georgia town with a close-knit community feel, added authenticity to the narrative’s themes of memory, truth and hidden histories. Meanwhile, Atlanta provided the contrast of a sprawling modern city where much of the investigation unfolds.

The production also highlights the strength of Georgia’s film industry, with highly skilled local crews, supportive communities and access to real-world locations like police departments and small-town infrastructure. Together, these elements help His & Hers feel grounded, lived-in and emotionally real, reinforcing why Georgia continues to be a major hub for film and television production.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office