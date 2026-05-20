WATCH: The Circle Season 6 & 7 | Behind the Scenes in Atlanta

Executive Producer and Showrunner Susan House takes us behind the scenes of Netflix’s hit social media experiment, The Circle, as production lands in Atlanta, Georgia for Seasons 6 and 7.

After years of filming in Europe, the show makes its way to the United States and Atlanta proved to be the perfect fit. From its iconic architecture to its vibrant energy, the city offers an authentically American backdrop that previous European locations couldn’t replicate. The production took over the entire Sonder Hotel in Midtown, transforming 10 apartments into fully equipped living spaces for cast members, each outfitted with cameras, lighting and audio to capture every moment.

With 142 cameras rolling up to 40 simultaneous streams for as many as 15 hours a day, the scale of production is massive. Nearly 400 local crew members helped bring it all to life, a testament to Atlanta’s growing reputation as a world-class production hub.

The Circle continues to push the boundaries of reality television, and Atlanta gave the team everything they needed to make it happen.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office