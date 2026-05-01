The 2026 Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»WATCH: Ty Walker of Braveheart Entertainment on Why Cannes is a Must for Filmmakers

WATCH: Ty Walker of Braveheart Entertainment on Why Cannes is a Must for Filmmakers

0
By Staff on Culture/Arts, Film & TV, News, Videos

Ty Walker of Braveheart Entertainment is heading to the Cannes Film Festival with Georgia Entertainment in less than 20 days, and the excitement is real!

Cannes holds a special place as one of Ty’s favorite festivals, known for its unmatched vibe and electric energy. For filmmakers looking to connect with financiers, distributor, and industry decision-makers, Cannes is THE place to be.

Georgia is showing up and showing OUT, and Braveheart Entertainment is ready to make a major splash on the international stage.

Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or InstagramSubscribe to our newsletter.

Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.