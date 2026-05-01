WATCH: Ty Walker of Braveheart Entertainment on Why Cannes is a Must for Filmmakers

Ty Walker of Braveheart Entertainment is heading to the Cannes Film Festival with Georgia Entertainment in less than 20 days, and the excitement is real!
Cannes holds a special place as one of Ty’s favorite festivals, known for its unmatched vibe and electric energy. For filmmakers looking to connect with financiers, distributor, and industry decision-makers, Cannes is THE place to be.
Georgia is showing up and showing OUT, and Braveheart Entertainment is ready to make a major splash on the international stage.
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