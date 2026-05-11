Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Sashays Past ‘Mortal Kombat II’ With $41M U.S. After Strong Saturday

20th Century Studios/Disney’s Devil Wears Prada 2 won Saturday with an estimated $14.9M per industry sources putting the sequel in pole position to best New Line’s Mortal Kombat II over Mother’s Day weekend. Many thought that this brawl would boil down to Sunday, however, Devil 2‘s edge puts it at a second repeat of No. 1 with around $41M, -47%, and a running stateside cume of $142.8M by EOD Sunday. The Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reteam is also expected to lead the global weekend B.O. in its second go-round.

Mortal Kombat II wasn’t second on Saturday, rather third behind Lionsgate’s third Saturday of Michael, with an estimated $12.7M to $14.5M. This will put Mortal Kombat II‘s opening at $38.7M and Michael‘s third weekend at $36.5M, -33% with a running cume by EOD tom’w of $240.4M. The global cume on Michael is expected to be north of $570M. Stateside, Michael has already beaten the domestic take of Bohemian Rhapsody ($216.6M).

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