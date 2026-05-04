Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Very Chic With $233M+

20th Century Studios/Disney’s Devil Wears Prada 2 was an event women around the world were awaiting with a $156.6M offshore start, the 2nd best for a Hollywood movie YTD behind Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($182.4M), for what is also the second-best global debut of $233.6M WW YTD behind the Nintendo/Illumination movie ($372.5M WW). As we told you, it’s the best opening ever for Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Domestic start was $77M ahead of tracking’s $73M low-end.

The David Frankel-directed sequel was No. 1 in most markets except for France ($8M), Spain ($5.2M), Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands, where it was pushed to No. 2 by Universal’s release of Michael, and Japan, where it was bested by Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($6.3M to $6.1M). Japan also repped the second-best opening in 2026 for an MPA title.

Boosting ticket sales in Europe and Latin America was Friday’s Labor Day in those regions, as well as Golden Week in Japan. UK’s $12M opening will further be jazzed up by Monday’s holiday, with more moviegoing today.

Read more at Deadline