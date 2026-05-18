Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Michael’ King Of Box Office With $26M U.S., $83M WW

Michael remain not only the King of Pop but the King of the B.O. with $26.1M, and he won the world over as well with a global fourth frame of $83.8M. The global running cume for the Graham King produced movie keeps making a run at his previous 4x Oscar winning hit, Bohemian Rhapsody with Michael now at $703.9M. 20th Century Studio’s Devil Wears Prada 2 came in lighter with $18M U.S. third weekend, likely losing women to Focus Features/Blumhouse’ romance horror Obsession which came in much higher with a great $16.1M opening.

Overall weekend is estimated to be at $106.1M, which is just -1% off from a year ago. Very good. The summer box office will take it.

Here’s the chart:

Michael (LG) 3,560 (+10) theaters, Fri $7M Sat $10.9M Sun $8.1M 3-day $26.1M (-31%), Total $282.7M/Wk 4 Devil Wears Prada 2 (20th) 3,830 (-370) theaters, Fri $5.3M Sat $7.1M Sun $5.6M 3-day $18M (-57%), Total $175.8M/Wk 3 Obsession (Foc) 2,615 theaters, Fri $6.97M Sat $5.4M Sun $3.7M, 3-day $16.1M/Wk 1

The AMC Burbank (CA) is the leading single theater with $71.3K. Mortal Kombat II (NL) 3,534 (+31) theaters Fri $3.6M Sat $5.7M Sun $4M 3-day $13.4M (-65%) Total $62.2M/Wk 2 Sheep Detectives (AMZ) 3,554 (+97) theaters Fri $2.4M Sat $4M Sun $2.8M 3-day $9.32M (-38%), Total $29.7M/Wk 2 Super Mario Galaxy (Uni) 2,793 (-282) theaters Fri $1M Sat $1.97M Sun $1.42M 3-day $4.45M (-33%), Total $418.6M/Wk 7

The Nintendo Illumination sequel will soon hit $1 billion to be the first pic of 2026 to do so — but it’s gonna be a few weeks. So be patient. Project Hail Mary (AMZ) 2,177 (240) theaters Fri $1M Sat $1.7M Sun $1.1M 3-day $3.9M (-41%) Total $334.8M/Wk 9 Top Gun 40th anniversary (Par) 2,295 theaters, Fri $815K Sat $1.4M Sun 3-day $3.25M, Total $4.9M/Wk 1

The AMC Lincoln Square is the top grossing theater with $47.5K since Wednesday. In the Grey (Black) 2,018 theaters Fri $1.1M Sat $1M Sun $900K 3-day $3M /Wk 1

The AMC Century City is pic’s top theater with $8.6K. Is God Is (AMZ) 1,510 theaters Fri $847K Sat $809K Sun $566K 3-day $2.2M/Wk 1

The Alamo Brooklyn in NYC is the leading single-location gross with near $17K through yesterday

Read more at Deadline.