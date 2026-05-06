You42 Studios opens applications for inaugural creator cohort

You42 Studios today announced that applications are now open for the inaugural You42 Creator Cohort, a structured, 16-session program designed to equip aspiring and emerging content creators with the skills, experience, and professional network needed to build sustainable careers in the creator economy.

The program will accept 30 participants at no cost and will be hosted at You42 Studios’ professional production facility in Roswell, Georgia. Sessions begin on June 3, 2026, and run weekly on Wednesdays from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Spanning eight months, the You42 Creator Cohort delivers a full-spectrum curriculum covering both the creative and business sides of content creation. Participants will engage in sessions across key disciplines, including:

Creator identity and niche development

Content strategy and long-term planning

Scriptwriting and storytelling

Video production and studio techniques

Podcasting and audio engineering

Social media growth and platform strategy

Monetization, brand partnerships, and sponsorships

Legal fundamentals and intellectual property

Personal branding and career sustainability

The program culminates in a capstone project, where participants produce an original piece of content using You42 Studios’ facilities. Final projects will be screened at a live graduation and screening event.

The Creator Cohort was developed in collaboration with an advisory board of Atlanta-area creators, each actively working in the industry. These creators will lead sessions, mentor participants and contribute to the evaluation of final capstone projects.

This structure ensures that all instruction is grounded in real-world experience, providing participants with practical knowledge and direct insight into today’s creator economy.

Learn more at you42.com

Applicants can apply at: https://forms.gle/c2q4dMz8kWzAZMTk7