Atlanta filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper honors artist Romare Bearden in new documentary

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Atlanta filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper named her production company, Coffee Bluff Pictures, after a place many people don’t know, a small enclave in Savannah, Georgia, historically settled by formerly enslaved families. The name is a reminder, Draper says, of who she is and to whom she is accountable: the communities whose stories she carries to the screen.

That accountability shapes every project she takes on as a filmmaker. It runs visibly through her new documentary, Romare Bearden: A Life in Collage, the first feature-length film ever made about the artist, which Draper screened at the Cannes Marché du Film this past May. Bearden spent his life insisting that Black people, rather than outside institutions, should be the ones documenting and telling stories of Black life.

Romare Bearden: A Life in Collage insists on the same thing.

“Romare Bearden has always been ahead of us,” Draper says. “What feels urgent now is that the culture has finally caught up to the questions he was asking — about place, identity, ritual, and what it means to construct a self from complex, multiple histories and lived experiences.”

Why Romare Bearden, and why now?

Bearden was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 2, 1911. His family migrated to Harlem, where their home drew artists and intellectuals. He became a painter, a collagist, a muralist, and co-founded the Cinque Gallery to support Black artists locked out of the mainstream art world. He died in 1988, yet his work has never stopped being contemporary.

“In 1969, [Bearden] led the protest against the Met for mounting an exhibition about Harlem without involving Harlem — without Black artists, without Black curators,” Draper explains. “He was challenging who gets to interpret culture, who gets centered, and who gets written out. That is not history. That is now.”

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