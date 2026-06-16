Atlanta’s Buddy Red ignites blues-rock revival with new EP

Hailing from Atlanta, rising blues-rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Buddy Red is quickly establishing himself as a powerful new voice in the genre. Known for his spellbinding live performances and magnetic stage presence, Red blends psychedelic rock, deep blues roots and high-energy funk into a sound that feels both timeless and modern.

Spin Magazine called him “One of the most promising young talents in music.”

Drawing inspiration from Pink Floyd, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and Delta blues traditions, Buddy Red delivers a style that is fearless, emotionally charged and unmistakably his own.

His new four-song EP, “Live at Stubb’s,” was recorded during South by Southwest (SXSW) at Austin’s legendary Stubb’s BBQ and captures the raw intensity of his live show. The release features a mix of original material and reimagined classics, including “1958” and “When I Dream.”

At the core of his artistry is truth-telling. His music explores themes of loss, legacy and personal freedom, delivered through expressive guitar work and compelling storytelling.

Buddy Red generated significant buzz at SXSW, earning attention from outlets including Goldmine, Den of Geek, Rock & Roll Globe, Magnet, Austin Chronicle and Rolling Stone, which noted, “You’re not doing SXSW right if you don’t see at least one red-hot rock and blues guitarist tearing it up.”

Building on this momentum, Red is set to perform at Eddie’s Attic on Thursday, June 25, in Atlanta, as well as Bend Lounge in South Bend, Ind., Mile of Music in Appleton, Wis., and additional tour dates throughout 2026.

Tickets for the June 25 Eddie’s Attic show are available at eddiesattic.com/event/buddy-redd/. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Support includes Nashville’s Chuck Adams.

Whether on a festival stage or in an intimate club, Buddy Red brings intensity and authenticity to every performance, honoring the blues-rock tradition while driving it boldly forward.

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