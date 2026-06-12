Cinema Life Launches Georgia Shorts Film Festival with a Juneteenth Opening Night Celebration

Cinema Life Film Festival Collective, a grassroots, all-women-led indie festival platform, announces the Opening Night of the Georgia Shorts Film Festival on Friday, June 19, 2026, in honor of Juneteenth—launching the festival with a powerful celebration of Black cinema, bold storytelling, and emerging filmmakers of color.

A special highlight of the evening will be the presentation of a Fulton County Proclamation to Caroline King, Executive Director of Cinema Life Film Festival Collective, by Marvin Arrington Jr. in recognition of her contributions to Atlanta’s arts and film community and her ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for independent filmmakers.

The evening will be hosted by acclaimed performer and beatbox artist Steven Cantor, professionally known as “Heaven Beat Box,” who will also deliver a special live performance during the Juneteenth celebration.

Hosted at Atlanta’s iconic 7 Stages Theatre, Opening Night will welcome filmmakers, producers, entertainment insiders, community leaders, and members of the media for a vibrant red carpet evening highlighting the next wave of independent film talent.

This year’s festival received submissions from around the world, with 84 short films officially selected, representing filmmakers from the United States, Canada, England, Spain, Brazil, and beyond—cementing Georgia Shorts as a rising international platform for fresh voices and fearless storytelling.

Opening Night Will Feature:

A curated screening of standout short films by filmmakers of color

Red carpet arrivals and media opportunities

Filmmaker interviews and press availability

Special live performance and hosting by Steven “Heaven Beat Box” Cantor

Presentation of a Fulton County Proclamation honoring Caroline King

Networking with industry creatives, producers, and cultural leaders

Festival table reads, panels, and workshops (additional programming to be announced)

“Juneteenth is the perfect moment to celebrate the freedom of speech through cinema storytelling,” said Caroline King, Executive Director of Cinema Life Film Festival Collective. “We’re creating space for filmmakers whose work deserves to be seen, supported, and amplified—right here in Atlanta.”