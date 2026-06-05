Create Dunwoody launches ‘Doorwoody’ miniature door art project

Create Dunwoody has launched Doorwoody, a public art exhibit featuring hand-designed miniature door displays created by Dunwoody High School students and installed at local businesses throughout the Greater Dunwoody Village area.

Developed in partnership with the Dunwoody Team of Leadership Perimeter, the exhibit features work from 14 student artists, according to a release from Create Dunwoody.

Students submitted designs for consideration, then transformed plain miniature doors using paint and mixed materials. Most finished works are three-dimensional, the release said.

“Doorwoody is a simple idea designed to have a big impact,” said Rosemary Watts, executive director of Create Dunwoody. “It provides student artists a real public platform while giving the community a fun reason to walk the Village, visit businesses, and celebrate young talent. We are grateful to Leadership Perimeter and our business contributors for helping us expand opportunities for Dunwoody High School students in a way that also supports local commerce.”

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

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