“Drivin N Cryin” Leads Lineup of 14 Additional Decatur WatchFest ‘26 Musical Acts As City Expands Its Concert Series for World Cup Festival

“Drivin N Cryin” tops a new list of talented musical acts announced today as Decatur WatchFest ‘26 finalizes its concert schedule during FIFA World Cup 2026™. All 14 of these additional concerts are free, no ticket required, and will be held on the Decatur Square.
These performances will complement the three ticket-required concerts with Big Boi (June 11), The War And Treaty (June 25), and Indigo Girls (July 19) as well as additional acts previously announced for a total of 34 days of music and matches. Details on the final concerts are noted below.
Drivin N Cryin is an American rock band whose roots-forward sound and uncompromising spirit have made them a vital force since forming in Atlanta in 1985. Blending Southern rock grit, folk storytelling, and hard-charging rock & roll, the band built a reputation early on as a must-see live act and a songwriter’s band with depth far beyond trends. Led by singer-songwriter Kevin Kinney and anchored by bassist Tim Nielsen and drummer Dave Johnson, Drivin N Cryin broke through nationally songs like “Fly Me Courageous,” “Honeysuckle Blue,” “Straight to Hell,” “Build a Fire,” and “Scarred But Smarter.”
The 14 newly announced artists and their performance dates include (descriptions below):
- June 12 – Kasper Rouser and the 911 Band
- June 18 – C.O.T. Band
- June 22 – Drivin N Cryin
- June 23 – Broasis
- June 24 – Andrew Holley Band
- June 26 – Gurufish
- June 29 – KHALIKO
- July 3 – Macon Music Revue
- July 7 – DJ Cleo
- July 10 – Little Hopes
- July 11 – Purple Madness
- July 14 – These Crowded Streets
- July 15 – Decatur City Band
- July 18 – Pushback
Timing on all 34 concerts, 60+ matches, and additional information can be found on the Decatur WatchFest 26 Schedule page and on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.
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