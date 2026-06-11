Five Atlanta art shows explore the intersection of soccer and culture

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This FIFA World Cup summer, five Atlanta art exhibitions make the case that the beautiful game has always been as much about culture as it’s about competition. The proof is on the walls, from Edgewood Avenue to Emory’s campus.
Here’s what to see.
‘Through Our Eyes’ at One Contemporary
June 11 – July 26 | Opening reception: 6–9 p.m., Thursday, June 11
Sponsored by Leica Camera USA in its centennial year, ‘Through Our Eyes’ is co-curated by Atlanta photographer Sheila Pree Bright. In it, four women photographers document Atlanta’s communities through four distinct lenses: fan culture, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrant communities, and the Atlanta University Center’s HBCU corridor. Nicole Craine, Ysa Lopez, and Julie Yarbrough make their inaugural gallery showing alongside Bright, whose companion exhibition is currently on view at Emory University.
Learn more about ‘Through Our Eyes’
‘Art of the Game’ at Gallery Chimera in Atlanta
June 11 – July 11 | Opening reception: 7:30–9:30 p.m., Saturday, June 13,
Presented by the Contrapunto Group, ‘Art of the Game’ brings together an international roster of artists, including Jorge Arcos, Pedro Fuertes, Catalina Gomez Beuth, Dora Lopez, Wilay Mendez Paez, Carlos A. Solis, Melvin Toledo and Carol Santos. The show explores the passion, movement, and cultural weight of soccer through painting, drawing, and mixed media. And the collection is also available to view — and shop — online.
Learn more about ‘Art of the Game’
‘Lines of Play’ at ABV Gallery
Through July 5
ABV Gallery — the 8,500-square-foot cultural hub housed in a restored historic church in East Atlanta Village — opened ‘Lines of Play’ on June 6 in celebration of the World Cup. The group exhibition features more than 30 local and international artists showcasing players in motion, electric crowd scenes, abstract interpretations, and everything in between. A digital catalog is available upon request.
See ‘Lines of Play’ at ABV Gallery in East Atlanta Village
Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta
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