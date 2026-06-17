Georgia-Based Producer Autumn Bailey-Ford Teams With South Africa’s NV Film Studios To Launch AfriNova Entertainment Group

U.S.-based producer Autumn Bailey-Ford (On a Wing and a Prayer) and Simo Kubheka and Damien Brown of the South African-based NV Film Studios and Services have partnered to launch AfriNova Entertainment Group.
The group said the new company will aim to bridge “African and international storytelling through innovative entertainment partnerships.”
Bailey-Ford, Kubheka, and Brown have said the company’s main focus will be international film and television production, co-productions between Africa and global markets, talent development and creative partnerships, distribution and financing opportunities, and culturally impactful storytelling with worldwide appeal.
“AfriNova Entertainment Group was created to build bridges through storytelling,” Bailey-Ford said in a statement. “Our vision is to create powerful content that not only entertains audiences around the world but also creates sustainable opportunities for filmmakers, talent, and creative professionals across Africa and beyond.”
Read more at Deadline
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