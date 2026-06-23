Georgia Entertainment Announces Coastal Georgia Event: Savannah Spotlight

The Savannah Regional Film Commission presents an evening celebrating the production momentum and creative-economy growth defining Georgia’s coast.

Georgia Entertainment will bring Savannah Spotlight: Entertainment Amplified to the coast on Tuesday, July 14, with the Savannah Regional Film Commission serving as the presenting partner. The event is from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Old Savannah Distillery and will gather entertainment executives, creators and leaders from across the state and the region for a night of networking and conversation.

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Savannah has become one of the most active production markets in the Southeast. A surge of activity across 2026 has put the coast on the map for directors, producers and studios looking for the next place to build. Film, music, gaming, technology, tourism and innovation are growing together and the region is amplifying that story to the world. This Savannah Spotlight gets the people driving that growth in one room to celebrate, connect and collaborate.

“There is no comparison to the cinematic beauty of Coastal Georgia, and Savannah sits at the heart,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to showcase Savannah again and bring creative executives together for an incredible evening of intentional networking. This is where relationships are built and where the next chapter gets written.”

While production may be driving headlines, Savannah’s story extends far beyond any single industry. The region’s growing ecosystem of creatives, entrepreneurs, educators, elected leaders and business executives is helping shape a destination where culture and innovation intersect.

“The increase in production activity we’ve seen across the region in 2026 reflects the hard work the Savannah area has done to amplify this community to the world,” said Walker Dalton, film commissioner at the Savannah Regional Film Commission. “Directors and film producers are paying attention, and they’re choosing the coast. This is the moment to bring our industry together and show the world what Savannah has built.”

“Some of the most valuable opportunities in our industry happen long before a project is announced,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “They start with shared ideas, unexpected collaborations and people recognizing what’s possible when they build together. Savannah has the ingredients to become a catalyst for that kind of growth, and we’re excited to help accelerate it.”

Additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about Savannah Spotlight or partnership opportunities, contact us here.

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