Georgia Entertainment Mourns Loss of WDUN Talk Host Martha Zoller

Georgia Entertainment joins those across the state in mourning the loss of Martha Zoller, the longtime WDUN talk radio host who died Monday at age 67.

Zoller interviewed Georgia Entertainment CEO and founder Randy Davidson on multiple occasions, providing a platform to discuss workforce development, the state’s creative economy and the growing role Georgia plays in film, television and digital media production.

Her program reached listeners across Georgia, and she brought genuine curiosity to every conversation about the industries shaping communities statewide. Those discussions ranged from career awareness and education to the economic impact of film production on Georgia towns large and small.

Her platform gave a strong public voice to those conversations, helping shape understanding of an industry that extends well beyond Atlanta.

Beyond her work as a broadcaster, Zoller had a personal love of movies and storytelling and took pride in her family’s own connection to the entertainment industry. Her enthusiasm for Georgia’s creative economy was sincere, and it showed in every conversation.

She will be deeply missed. Davidson shared his personal remembrance on LinkedIn. Read it here.