Georgia-Filmed Drama “Clean Hands” to World Premiere at 2026 Tribeca Festival

“Clean Hands,” a feature film inspired by the true story behind Brooke’s House and the recovery work of former narcotics sergeant Kevin Simmers, will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in New York City. The festival runs June 3-14 and will spotlight the film’s story of addiction, redemption, accountability and hope.

Written and directed by Jake Allyn, the film stars Zach Braff as Simmers, a respected narcotics officer working the heroin pipeline in Hagerstown, Maryland, while privately fighting to save his 19-year-old daughter Brooke, portrayed by Esther McGregor, from opioid addiction. As Brooke’s dependency spirals from prescription painkillers into heroin use, Kevin is forced to confront the personal consequences of the system he has spent his career enforcing.

Inspired by true events, “Clean Hands” draws from the origins of Brooke’s House, a recovery residence founded by Simmers following the loss of his daughter. The organization has since become a recovery support program focused on structure, accountability and long-term rehabilitation for women overcoming addiction.

“This film was born from a very real mission and a very real pain,” said Allyn. “We wanted to tell a story that feels authentic to people who have experienced addiction firsthand, whether personally or through someone they love. At its heart, this is a film about humanity and the possibility of change.”

Produced alongside his brother Conor Allyn, the filmmaking duo has collectively written, produced and directed more than 10 theatrical feature films and numerous television projects for partners including Netflix, Paramount+, IFC Films and Lifetime. Their credits span inspirational dramas and action-driven features, collaborating with talent including Rob Lowe, Mickey Rourke, Frank Grillo, Amber Heard, Andie MacDowell, Kellan Lutz and George Lopez.

The film was also produced by James Suttles and Jason Winn, founders of WW/SF Entertainment, a Georgia-based production company known for emotional, character-driven storytelling. With more than 45 years of combined filmmaking experience, Suttles and Winn have produced a wide range of independent features, streaming originals and socially resonant dramas that balance cinematic ambition with authentic human experiences. Having produced more than 15 films in the past five years, WW/SF Entertainment is one of the most prolific production companies based and operating out of the southeast and more specifically, Georgia.

“Clean Hands” continues that tradition, blending grounded performances with socially relevant subject matter that speaks directly to today’s cultural and public health conversations. The film’s premiere at Tribeca places it among the independent film world’s most influential showcases for conversation-driving storytelling and breakthrough cinema.

“Clean Hands” will screen three times during the festival, including its world premiere on Sunday, June 7, at 2:30 p.m. at Village East by Angelika in Manhattan’s East Village.

Additional screenings will take place on Monday, June 8, at 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets and additional screening information are available on the official Tribeca Festival screening page.