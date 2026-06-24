Georgia Is Building the Workforce Entertainment Needs Next

The global entertainment industry is in the middle of a fundamental shift. Studios are consolidating, streamers are spending heavily, and the definition of content has expanded well beyond traditional film and television to include gaming, live entertainment and immersive experiences. For Georgia, the response to that moment goes beyond attracting the next major production. The deeper investment is in the people who will work across all of it.

“The markets that evolve beyond production hubs and invest in their talent pipeline will lead,” says Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Georgia has made that commitment, and the results are already tangible.”

Moyet has watched the industry reckon with its own transformation in real time. In a recent Variety feature on Georgia’s production sector, she described studios as “looking inward,” pursuing vertical integration and partnerships designed to build more competitive, self-sustaining ecosystems. The lesson for Georgia, she argues, is the same: the state’s long-term position depends not only on what it can offer productions today but on the strength of the workforce it is developing for tomorrow.

That means training a new generation of entertainment professionals who understand more than a single medium. The lines between film, gaming, live entertainment and immersive digital experiences are converging, and the industry increasingly needs people who can navigate all of them.

“Film, gaming, live production and immersive entertainment are converging,” Moyet says. “The professionals who understand how those fields work together are the ones who will shape what content looks like over the next decade. Georgia is investing in training those people right now.”

At the center of that investment is the Georgia Film Academy. GFA is currently enrolling students for fall, offering hands-on training in real production environments with professional-grade equipment and instruction drawn from the working ranks of the industry. The program is designed to produce graduates who are ready to contribute from day one, whether on a set, in a studio or at a live event. And it is growing: GFA recently launched a regional hub at Middle Georgia State University in Macon, extending access to students across central Georgia.

For Moyet, that expansion is a signal of broader momentum.

“Georgia has built a world-class infrastructure for production,” she says. “The next step is making sure the talent coming out of our programs is just as competitive. What Georgia Film Academy is doing is exactly what this industry moment calls for.”

Georgia Film Academy’s fall enrollment is open now.