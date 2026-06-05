INTENNSE tennis league’s new season to open at Assembly Studios

Atlanta sports fans have a new reason to crank up the volume!
INTENNSE is a fast, loud, team-based pro tennis league. Its opening weekend kicks off this Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, at Assembly Studios, which is owned by Atlanta News First’s parent company, Gray Media.
INTENNSE is meant to feel different from traditional tennis. Think music on, fans encouraged to be loud and a clock-driven format designed to keep the action moving with minimal downtime. Matches are played in “BOLTs,” timed segments of singles and doubles. It all takes place inside a 500-seat arena on a 30,000-square-foot soundstage.
Opening weekend schedule:
- Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m. (Outriders vs. Fortune)
- Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. (Altitude vs. Freeze)
- Saturday, June 6 at 5 p.m. (Sting vs. Rise)
- Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. (Inferno vs. Ridge)
Read more at Atlanta News First
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