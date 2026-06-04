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June 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

7 Little Johnstons S18 TV Reality TLC/Discovery+
Adventure Garage TV Reality
After Foster Care Documentary
Beyond the Gates S2 TV Series CBS
Comeback King Feature Film Universal
Divorce Court Reality TV FOX
Exodus Feature Film Warner Bros.
Flipside S3 TV Reality CBS
Free Burt S2 TV Series Netflix
Hunting Season TV Reality Netflix
MTSSMM TV Series Mansa
One Last Kiss Feature Film indie
Portia S4 TV Reality FOX
Reasonable Doubt S4 TV Series Hulu
Scooby Doo: Origins TV Series Netflix
Smoke Alarm Documentary
The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4 TV Series Vimeo OTT
The Ms. Pat Show S6 TV Series Paramount+
Turpentine Feature Film
Untitled Sony Feature Feature Film Sony

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