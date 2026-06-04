June 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|7 Little Johnstons S18
|TV Reality
|TLC/Discovery+
|Adventure Garage
|TV Reality
|After Foster Care
|Documentary
|Beyond the Gates S2
|TV Series
|CBS
|Comeback King
|Feature Film
|Universal
|Divorce Court
|Reality TV
|FOX
|Exodus
|Feature Film
|Warner Bros.
|Flipside S3
|TV Reality
|CBS
|Free Burt S2
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Hunting Season
|TV Reality
|Netflix
|MTSSMM
|TV Series
|Mansa
|One Last Kiss
|Feature Film
|indie
|Portia S4
|TV Reality
|FOX
|Reasonable Doubt S4
|TV Series
|Hulu
|Scooby Doo: Origins
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Smoke Alarm
|Documentary
|The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4
|TV Series
|Vimeo OTT
|The Ms. Pat Show S6
|TV Series
|Paramount+
|Turpentine
|Feature Film
|Untitled Sony Feature
|Feature Film
|Sony
Georgia Insider is being built.
It is a private community for executives shaping Georgia’s creative, innovation, and technology economy. Join for exclusive insights, member-only reports, private dinners, off-calendar events – and the connections that don’t happen anywhere else.
Add your name and stay close as we build.
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.
Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.