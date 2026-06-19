Mark Wofford is ESTA’s New PERG Manager

The Entertainment Services and Technology Association (ESTA) is excited to welcome Mark Wofford to the team as the new manager of the Production Equipment Rental Group (PERG), ESTA’s film, television, and commercial production arm.

Wofford joins ESTA from the Atlanta area and brings with him 38 years of experience overseeing production operations, financial management, and client management. 20 of those years were spent at Production Consultants & Equipment (PC&E), where he most recently served as President/CEO.

“After spending 20 years at a motion picture rental company, I know firsthand the challenges our members face every day,” Wofford said of his history in the industry. “I’ve been fortunate to have served for many years on the PERG Council in the past as well as a term as the Rental Company Director for ESTA.”

When asked about stepping into his new role, Wofford explained, “I know the good and essential work that these organizations do for our members. I look forward to the opportunity to carry that message forward, make the conversation more inclusive, increase the membership, educate companies about the resources that PERG makes available to members and build on the work done by Harry Box and the folks who have come before us.”

If you have any questions about PERG, want to get involved, or want to get to know ESTA’s new PERG Manager, please reach out at mark.wofford@esta.org.