MomoCon 2026 Sets New Record with 67,277 Attendees, Donates $10,000 to Silence the Shame, Announces Dates for 2027

MomoCon 2026 is a wrap and the final numbers show a record 67,277 unique visitors attended over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. MomoCon donated $10,000 to the event’s official charity, Silence the Shame, and organizers worked with 14 Atlanta area nonprofit organizations that serve youth to bring more than 1,400 kids in need to the cosplay, animation, gaming, and music convention.

Charity Donation: Each year MomoCon selects a charity to focus at-con donations towards an organization with a great mission. Funds are raised through the sales of specialty merchandise and custom events with donation elements built in. The 2026 official charity was Silence the Shame, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and educating communities on mental health and wellness and reducing stigma. MomoCon raised more than $4,000 and contributed an additional $6,000 in matching funds, bringing the total donation to $10,000.

Each year MomoCon selects a charity to focus at-con donations towards an organization with a great mission. Funds are raised through the sales of specialty merchandise and custom events with donation elements built in. The 2026 official charity was Silence the Shame, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and educating communities on mental health and wellness and reducing stigma. MomoCon raised more than $4,000 and contributed an additional $6,000 in matching funds, bringing the total donation to $10,000. 2027 Expansion: Looking ahead to MomoCon 2027 , organizers say the convention will be held in Hall B and Hall C , with a total space of 1,066,000 square feet for exhibits and gaming. The team is already hard at work planning amazing new guests and activities for MomoCon’s 22nd year.

Looking ahead to , organizers say the convention will be held in , with a total space of for exhibits and gaming. The team is already hard at work planning amazing new guests and activities for MomoCon’s 22nd year. Tickets to Nonprofits: Nonprofits receiving tickets this year include Scouting America, Horizons Atlanta,the New Media Education Foundation of Georgia, Christian City Children’s Village, ReImagine ATL, Focus, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Kids Video Connection, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta, Lekotek, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, the Georgia Department of Human Services, Wellroot Children’s Services, and the YMCA.

MomoCon is a multi-genre convention for fans of all ages, celebrating costuming, comics, gaming, music, visual arts and voice acting. This year marked 21 years of MomoCon in Atlanta. It’s one of the fastest growing “all ages” conventions in the country. Fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics and Gaming (video games, esports, tabletop, LARP) attended and celebrated their passion.

2026 Highlights:

Major Expansion: MomoCon 2026 was in both Buildings A and B, increasing the total space to a massive 1,045,178 square feet for exhibits and gaming.

MomoCon 2026 was in both Buildings A and B, increasing the total space to a massive for exhibits and gaming. NEW! Wonder Festival at MomoCon – Wonder Festival began in Japan and highlights the artistry behind collectible design and production, celebrating professional studios and independent creators who bring characters, creatures, and worlds to life through craftsmanship. In a 50,000 square foot dedicated exhibit area, fans discovered new sculpts, met artists, and celebrated the creative process behind figures, models, and garage kits that inspire collectors worldwide.

– Wonder Festival began in Japan and highlights the artistry behind collectible design and production, celebrating professional studios and independent creators who bring characters, creatures, and worlds to life through craftsmanship. In a 50,000 square foot dedicated exhibit area, fans discovered new sculpts, met artists, and celebrated the creative process behind figures, models, and garage kits that inspire collectors worldwide. RETURNING! Artist Alley, Exhibitor’s Hall, Panels, Raves and Afterparties, the Cosplay Showcase, Disney Singing Contest, Movie Screenings, the Classic Arcade, Online Gaming, and the “Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC)” section.

MomoCon 2026 was forecast to have an economic impact of $43 million on metro Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend 2026, reaching hotels, restaurants, venues, and local businesses (according to Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau).

Registration: Early bird registration for MomoCon 2027 (May 27-30) is open now! Get your 4-day badge for just $75 if you register by June 15th. Register here: https://www.momocon.com/registration/. More details at www.MomoCon.com.

Featured Guests – A highlight of MomoCon is the celebrity guests on hand for autographs and special sessions.

“Critical Role” – Cast of the hit show and media brand (2.75M subscribers on YouTube), including co-founder Matthew Mercer, and cast members Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson

Cast of the (2.75M subscribers on YouTube), including co-founder Matthew Mercer, and cast members Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson Cast of “Dandadan,” a supernatural action-comedy manga and anime

Sarah Madsen – Atlanta-based author and game designer (“Keys from the Golden Vault,” “Wizards of the Coast,” “Weaver’s Folly,” “When the Stars Bleed”)

– Atlanta-based author and game designer (“Keys from the Golden Vault,” “Wizards of the Coast,” “Weaver’s Folly,” “When the Stars Bleed”) Brian Colin , Atlanta-based graphic designer and game developer

, Atlanta-based graphic designer and game developer Chris Wilkes – Atlanta-based musician, producer, DJ, and creator of STLNDRMS (Stolen Drums)

Atlanta-based musician, producer, DJ, and creator of STLNDRMS (Stolen Drums) Cosplayers including Keenen Bake and Joshua Duart

MomoCon By the Numbers

MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeastern U.S. for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay, comics and tabletop games. Attendees will enjoy gaming, costuming (cosplay), meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics, and browse the huge exhibitor’s hall.

Second largest open game hall in the United States. Open non-stop over the weekend, it spans 250,000+ sq. ft. of arcades, Esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP

More than 90,000 sf dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role playing games and miniatures. Want to learn a new game? Instructors are on hand to teach the hottest new games (and old games too).

650,000 sq. feet for celebrity autographs, vendors, workshops, international and indie game developers

50,000 sq for the Wonder Festival in its US debut

Cosplay Contests – From capturing the spirit of cosplay to best craftsmanship and prop making

Live performances, a lip sync contest, and a Saturday night concert