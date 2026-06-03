Monday Night Brewing Launches International Beer Collaborations Inspired by Atlanta’s Summer of Soccer

Monday Night Brewing (MNB), the Atlanta craft brewery founded in 2011, is bringing a taste of Spain and the Czech Republic to the city this summer through a pair of international brewery collaborations inspired by the cultures, food traditions, and energy surrounding Atlanta during this summer’s global soccer spotlight.

Monday Night Brewing has partnered with Barcelona’s Garage Beer Co. and Prague’s Dva Kohouti to develop two limited-edition collaborative beers that will debut in Atlanta this June. The beers will be featured alongside watch parties and “Summer of Soccer” programming that will span across both Monday Night Brewing Atlanta taprooms (while supplies last).

“Atlanta is about to welcome soccer fans from around the world, and we saw an opportunity to celebrate that in a way that felt authentic to who we are,” said Monday Night Brewing co-founder and CEO Joel Iverson. “Hospitality and community have always been central to our company, so these collaborations are about more than beer — they’re about creating experiences that connect people through culture, conversation, and shared moments.”

The project was led by Monday Night Brewing co-owner, Chief Product Officer, and Brewmaster Peter Kiley. Kiley traveled overseas with his family earlier this year to collaborate directly with brewers in both cities while documenting the experience through food, soccer culture, and brewing traditions.

“We wanted this to feel genuine and personal,” added Kiley. “This wasn’t about creating a gimmick beer tied to soccer. It was about visiting these cities, learning from the people and breweries there, and creating something that honestly reflects their culture before the world arrives in Atlanta.”

MNB SUMMER OF SOCCER

Beer Collaborations

The first “Summer of Soccer” beer collaboration, 2XÑEIPA, was brewed alongside Barcelona’s Garage Beer Co., and is a paella-inspired New England Double IPA featuring Spanish saffron, paprika, rice, Spanish orange juice, and Anchovy hops inspired by flavors found throughout Barcelona’s famed La Boqueria market. The Spanish collaboration beer is expected to debut June 15, timed to the Spain vs. Cabo Verde match at Atlanta Stadium.

The second “Summer of Soccer” beer collaboration, Czech Pale Lager, was created with Prague brewery Dva Kohouti and is a Czech-inspired pale lager brewed with Czech malts, Žatec hops, and Kazbek hops — a modern Czech aroma varietal rarely seen outside the region. The Czech collaboration is planned for June 18, alongside the South Africa vs. Czechia match at Atlanta Stadium.

Both beers are designed to celebrate the connection between food, soccer, hospitality, and community — values Monday Night Brewing says align closely with both Atlanta and the cultures visiting the city this summer. In addition to Monday Night Brewing’s Atlanta taprooms, the beers will also be available in select retailers and restaurants around the city.

Additional Programming

In addition to the beer collaborations, Monday Night Brewing’s Atlanta taprooms will show the global soccer tournament while featuring food and cocktails inspired by the nine countries playing in Atlanta’s matches this summer. Additional programming will include Kölsch service during select marquee matchups, soccer video game tournaments, International Food Truck Day, an adult 3v3 soccer tournament, worldwide drinking games competitions, themed watch parties, and more. The broader “Summer of Soccer” programming is designed to transform Monday Night Brewing taprooms into gathering spaces that reflect the global energy arriving in Atlanta this summer.