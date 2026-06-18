More Than Legal: Building with Ethics in Entertainment

What does it really take to build community in one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the country?

In this episode of More Than Legal, host and attorney Danielle Laughlin sits down with Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and the soon-to-launch Georgia Insider, for an honest, heartfelt conversation about purpose-driven leadership, the creative economy and what it means to be on the right side of history.

Randy shares how a 10-year media journey covering Georgia’s booming film and entertainment industry led him to find his true lane, and why “rally locally, recruit globally” is more than just a motto. From Sundance to Cannes, and from Kennesaw classrooms to Savannah boardrooms, Randy is helping Georgia cement its place as a creative and cultural powerhouse.