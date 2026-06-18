New GFA Hub at Middle Georgia State Expands Access to Industry Training

When the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) launches its new regional hub at Middle Georgia State University (MGA) in August. Students in Macon and across the region will gain direct access to hands-on training for careers in film, television and digital entertainment without having to travel hours from campus.

For Michael North, assistant professor and chair of the Media, Culture and the Arts Department at MGA, the new hub provides a tremendous opportunity for students.

“It’s fantastic,” North said. “Before, we offered GFA courses, but students had to drive to Fayetteville. Now, they’re able to take the GFA 1000 course this fall on campus on Fridays.”

That change removes a major barrier. Students will be able to maintain regular Monday-through-Thursday schedules and add the GFA 1000, its introductory course on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For students balancing coursework, jobs and campus commitments, the convenience matters.

It also brings GFA’s professional training model directly into the student experience at MGA. Through the hub, students will work with industry equipment, learn from GFA instructors and build skills connecting classroom learning with real production environments.

“They bring their equipment and faculty into our facilities and our students get to be hands-on, building sets and working alongside them,” North said. “Throughout the experience, they’re interacting with other students in the area, gaining networking experience early on so they can truly collaborate and create great projects going forward.”

As a regional site, MGA serves its own students and also students from nearby institutions. North sees that shared space as a way for emerging creatives to meet earlier, work together and begin building the essential professional relationships for film and media careers.

The student response has already been strong.

“Very excited,” North said. “When we first announced the regional hub, I had three or four students come to my office and say, ‘Is it really coming here?” One student, North added, was so interested in the opportunity that they considered delaying graduation in order to take GFA courses.

The new hub also broadens the value of film and production training beyond traditional film majors. North noted that students across disciplines can benefit from learning how to create content, manage production and communicate through visual storytelling.

“We’re all storytellers,” he said. “Every organization has a story to tell and sometimes need help telling it. And I think if you can put some courses together, get credentials from the GFA, you’re able to help organizations tell their stories.”

The partnership will continue to expand next year. In Spring 2027, MGA expects to add GFA 1501, Introduction to Live Production, Streaming and Esports, opening another pathway into fast-growing areas of digital entertainment, live events and broadcast production.