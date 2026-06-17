Olivia Scott Welch leads, and Doug Jones features in Meta-Horror Feature ‘On a Bell’ as Production Rolls in Atlanta

Cameras are officially rolling on ON A BELL, a meta-horror thriller from writer/director Michael Benedetti, currently filming at Assembly Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The film features Olivia Scott Welch, best known for her role in Netflix’s hit Fear Street trilogy. Her additional credits include Netflix’s Unbelievable, AMC’s Lucky Hank, and Amazon’s Panic.

The film features Doug Jones (Nosferatu, The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth), alongside an ensemble cast that includes Charlene Amoia (The Conjuring, Scary Movie), Natasha Halevi (American Horror Stories, Superman), Jenna Kanell (Terrifier), Trey Santiago-Hudson (Shrinking), Casey Hendershot (Fear the Walking Dead), and Clayton Farris (Weapons).

ON A BELL follows the cast and crew of a struggling horror film production whose already-chaotic shoot descends into a nightmare when a method actor refuses to break character. As bodies begin to pile up around the set, the filmmakers find themselves trapped inside a real-life slasher movie with no way to call “cut.”

Production began early June in Atlanta, Georgia, and is produced by Harrison Powell (Queen Bees, Da Vinci) and Anthony Short (Speed The Plow, Hunting Season). Shane Jackson is executive producing.

“ON A BELL is a love letter to horror movies and the people who make them,*” said producer Anthony Short. “It’s a suspenseful, darkly funny, and deeply personal story about obsession, performance, and the fine line between fiction and reality.“