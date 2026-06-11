SCAD hosts premiere screening of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, announces the Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship, and celebrates his lasting Savannah legacy

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to present a special premiere screening of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul on Wednesday, June17, at the historic Lucas Theatre for the Arts in downtown Savannah. The evening will celebrate the extraordinary life, music, and enduring cultural impact of one of Georgia’s most influential musicians while supporting the next generation of creative talent.

This one-night-only celebration will feature exclusive exhibits brought to Savannah by The Big

House Museum in Macon, a post-screening conversation with lead producer and longtime manager

Michael Lehman and Alan Paul, New York Times bestselling author, award-winning journalist, and

musician, as well as a special pre-show musical tribute honoring Gregg Allman’s enduring influence

on American music. Guests will also have the rare opportunity to view personal artifacts from

Allman’s life, including his former Corvette and two motorcycles, offering an intimate look at the

legacy of one of rock music’s most influential and beloved artists.

Acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and journalist Cameron Crowe praised the documentary as a powerful

portrait of both Gregg Allman and the legendary Allman Brothers Band. “This film is a timeless

portrait of one of our greatest bands, The Allman Brothers Band. Centered around a rare and

intimate interview with Gregg Allman, The Music of My Soul tells the whole story of survival, loyalty,

love, loss, family, genius, perseverance, and one of the wildest rides in rock history,”; said Crowe.

A centerpiece of the evening will be the announcement of the Gregg Allman Endowed

Scholarship at SCAD, honoring the legendary musician’s extraordinary artistic legacy and enduring

influence on generations of artists. Established to support talented students pursuing careers in

music and the creative industries, the scholarship will provide opportunities for emerging musicians,

vocal performers, filmmakers, artists, and storytellers to develop their talents and pursue their

creative ambitions. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the establishment of the Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship at SCAD, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire and

empower future generations of creative talent for years to come.

“Gregg Allman’s music inspired generations by telling honest stories from the soul. He spent the last

two decades of his life in the Savannah region, and I am proud to establish the Gregg Allman

Endowed Scholarship at the Savannah College of Art and Design to support the next generation of

artists, storytellers, and creators. It is a lasting tribute to Gregg’s legacy and his belief in the

transformative power of creativity and self-expression,”; said Michael Lehman, lead producer and

longtime manager of Gregg Allman.

A Georgia music legend and longtime resident of the Savannah region, Allman left an indelible mark

on the cultural fabric of the state through his groundbreaking work as a founding member of the

Allman Brothers Band and his celebrated solo career. His influence continues to inspire artists

across disciplines and generations.

“Gregg Allman’s impact extends far beyond music,”; said Christina Routhier, senior executive director

of SCAD Theaters and Festivals. “As a beloved member of the Savannah community and one of

Georgia’s most iconic artists, he embodied creativity, authenticity, and artistic courage. SCAD is

honored to celebrate his remarkable legacy through this premiere event and the establishment of the

Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship, creating opportunities for future generations of artists to pursue

their creative dreams while carrying forward the spirit, passion, and originality that defined Gregg’s

life and career.”

Adding to the evening’s celebration, The Back Room Recording Orchestra will present a special

musical tribute honoring Gregg Allman’s enduring influence on American music prior to the

screening. Led by music director Andrew Sovine and featuring an all-star lineup of acclaimed

regional musicians including Susanna Kennedy, Stay Ray, Jalen Reyes, Dylan Puckett, Jared Hall,

and Taylor Swan, the performance will pay homage to Allman’s extraordinary catalog and artistic

legacy before the premiere screening of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul.

Following the screening, a special conversation will feature lead producer and longtime manager

Michael Lehman alongside Alan Paul, New York Times bestselling author, award-winning journalist,

musician, and noted historian of the Allman Brothers Band. The discussion will offer audiences a

rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul while exploring

Allman's extraordinary artistic legacy and lasting impact on American music.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access to the theater and exclusive memorabilia exhibits beginning

at 6 p.m. Doors open for general admission at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. and

the screening starting at 7:30 p.m.

More than a film screening, the event serves as a tribute to a remarkable artist whose influence

continues to resonate throughout Georgia and beyond while creating a lasting educational legacy

that will benefit SCAD students for generations to come.

EVENT INFORMATION

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul Premiere Screening

Wednesday, June 17

Lucas Theatre for the Arts / 32 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia

Tickets are available at scadboxoffice.com