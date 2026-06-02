SCADshow Summer film series showcases Spielberg starting June 24

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The Savannah College of Art and Design will screen a series of classic summer blockbuster films from Steven Spielberg at SCADshow theater in Atlanta starting on June 24.

The 1982 classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will open the series at the theater on June 24, according to a press release.

Tickets are free for those with an official SCAD identification card, and $5 for other students, senior citizens, and military. Tickets are $8 for the rest of the public.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

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