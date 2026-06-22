This Week at Decatur WatchFest ‘26: June 19 – 28, 2026

Over the next ten days (June 19 – 28), Decatur WatchFest ‘26 will show 28 World Cup matches and host ten free concerts on the Decatur Square. Plus, a 3v3 Kids Soccer Tournament at Decatur High School on Saturday, June 20.

Full details can be found here. WatchFest sponsor activations are open one hour before the first event of the day. A “know before you go” page details items allowed on the Square during Decatur WatchFest.

Activation: Saturday, June 20, 9 am – 12:30 pm, a 3v3 soccer tournament will be held at Decatur High School (310 N. McDonough Street) with boys and girls teams competing. More than 30 teams will play!

Matches – All matches will be shown live on three large screens on the Decatur Square. Viewing is free and does not require tickets.

June 19: 3 p.m., USA v Australia; 8:30 p.m. Brazil v Haiti

June 20: 1 p.m., Netherlands v Sweden; 4 p.m., Germany v Cote d’Ivoire; 8 p.m., Ecuador v Curacao

June 21: Noon, Spain v Saudi Arabia; 3 p.m., Belgium v Iran; 6 p.m., Uruguay v Cabo Verde

June 22: 1 p.m., Argentina v. Austria; 5 p.m., France v Iraq; 8 p.m., Norway v Senegal

June 23: 4 p.m., England v Ghana. Members of the British Consulate in Atlanta will join to cheer on their team and will be available for interviews to talk about soccer history.

June 24: 3 p.m., Switzerland v Canada; 6 p.m., Scotland v Brazil; 6 p.m., Morocco v Haiti

June 25: 4 p.m., Ecuador v Germany; 10 p.m., Paraguay v Australia, 10 p.m., Turkiye v USA

June 26: 3 p.m., Norway v France; 3 p.m., Senegal v Iraq; 8 p.m., Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia; 8 p.m., Uruguay v. Spain

June 27: 5 p.m., Panama v England; 7:30 p.m., Columbia v Portugal; 7:30 p.m., Congo v Uzbekistan; 10 p.m., Jordan v Argentina

June 28: 3 p.m., Group A runners up v Group B runners up

Matches not shown on the big screens on the Square can be viewed at official Decatur WatchFest WatchSpots.

Concerts – Except for The War And Treaty on June 25, all of these concerts are FREE and do not require tickets. All performances are on the stage on the Decatur Square.

June 19: 6:30 p.m., John Boy & Surround Sound

June 20: 8 p.m., Rouzbeh

June 21: 4 p.m., LJB (Lennon Jones Band)

June 22: 7:30 p.m., Drivin’ N Cryin’

June 23: 7 p.m., Broasis

June 24: 8 p.m., Andrew Holley Band

June 25: The War And Treaty (This concert requires tickets. It is sold out and access will be controlled. There will be a waiting line in case there is extra capacity.)

June 26: 6 p.m., Gurufish

June 27: 3:30 p.m., DJ La Superiorr x La Choloteca

June 28: 6 p.m., Wolves, Lower

Match and concert schedules are on Decatur WatchFest ‘26’s website and its social media pages including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.