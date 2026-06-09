WATCH: FIFA World Cup, Culture & Community: A Conversation with Dr. Gregory Ramshaw

Dr. Gregory Ramshaw, a professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation, Tourism and Management at Clemson University, shares his thoughts on the powerful connection between sport, culture and community as Atlanta prepares to host the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

For Dr. Ramshaw, soccer or football, depending on where you’re from, cannot be separated from cultural identity. He reflects on how Atlanta has transformed into a far more diverse and vibrant community over the past two decades, something he’s witnessed firsthand through his own family and friends. The World Cup, he believes, offers a unique opportunity to celebrate that cultural evolution and to carry those lessons forward long after the final whistle.

Looking beyond the tournament itself, Dr. Ramshaw sees Atlanta and Georgia on a broader trajectory of hosting events that go beyond sport; moments that will shape how the region reflects its culture to the world, to the rest of the United States and to itself.