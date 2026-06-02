WATCH: Filming “The Breadwinner” in Georgia

This behind-the-scenes featurette pulls back the curtain on the making of The Breadwinner, telling the story of how a film set and rooted in Nashville ultimately found its home in the heart of Georgia. The filmmakers speak candidly about seriously weighing a shoot in Nashville, both the hometown of lead character Nate and the backdrop of the story itself, but when it came down to logistics, Georgia was the clear choice. And as it turns out, it became something far better than a compromise.

The suburbs of South Atlanta, along with the world-class facilities at Trilith Studios, stand in seamlessly for Nashville’s Franklin area, capturing the same Southern warmth, familiar landscapes and unhurried character that make every frame feel authentic to the story’s true setting. But the locations are only part of the story. What this featurette really reveals is just how deeply the cast and crew have come to love calling Georgia their filmmaking home.

The praise for Georgia’s film community is unanimous, a remarkable blend of local talent and industry veterans who traded Los Angeles, New York and other major markets for a fresh start here, drawn by the state’s attractive tax incentives and a genuine sense of possibility. The result is a crew that doesn’t just show up. They show up with skill, heart and a real bond with one another.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office