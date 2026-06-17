WATCH: Where the Industry Is Going: Scott Votaw on the Georgia Film Academy’s Evolution

Scott Votaw, Assistant Vice Chancellor for the University System of Georgia and head of the Georgia Film Academy, shares how the academy is evolving to keep students ahead of a rapidly changing entertainment industry.

With 32 partner institutions across the state, the Georgia Film Academy’s mission is to bridge the gap between traditional arts education and real workforce readiness. As the industry shifts, the academy is built to pivot quickly, ensuring students are prepared for actual jobs in the field.

While film remains a strong and vital medium, the academy is expanding its focus to meet the demands of today’s entertainment landscape. That means placing greater emphasis on post-production and visual effects, live events, live production, streaming, esports and vertical production, giving students a broader range of skills and more opportunities than ever before.

For Scott and the Georgia Film Academy, the goal is simple: make sure every student is ready for where the industry is going, not just where it has been.